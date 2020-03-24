Red Rocket Coffee closes to help stop spread of coronavirus in Toronto

The independently-owned Red Rocket Coffee is closing its doors March 25, says owner Billy Dertilis, to help stop the community spread of the coronavirus, and keep even the most loyal customers indoors.

“I’m accutely aware of the critique that could be lobbed against us – that we are helping promote non-compliance of the stay-at-home order,” said Dertilis in an interview March 24.

Dertilis made the call just a day after the two Toronto locations at 1364 Danforth Ave. and at 154 Wellesley St. E. cut their hours – and just as the Ontario government announced that food takeout services are considered “essential services” that could remain open.

While Red Rocket has been complying with the week-old order for restaurants to only offer takeaway, Dertilis said that in light of the provincial order that non-essential workplaces close, he couldn’t justify the takeout coffee business as “essential.”

“There’s an argument to be said that we are a food takeout, but it’s perhaps a bit of a stretch,” he said.

“I’m not going to do any administrative acrobatics to fit into the description as they’ve said,” said Dertilis, who was breaking the news to customers that March 24 would be the last day.

“It’s been really hard to tell people as they come into the shop that we’re closing, because there's a lot of people that we’re that daily ‘something to do’ for them,” he said. “But maybe that shouldn’t be. People should be staying home. I don’t want to be the reason why people are being non-compliant.”

Public health officials and leaders are urging people to remain at home as much as possible, avoid groups and maintain a six foot distance from others at all time to avoid transmitting the coronavirus.

Dertilis said he is looking at ways to continue to deliver some products to customers during the shut-down.

In the meantime, the 20 employees who work at three locations he operates – two cafes and a roastery – will be sent home.