2 employees at Guelph General Hospital test positive for coronavirus

Two employees at Guelph General Hospital have tested positive for the COVID-19 coronavirus.

Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph Public Health confirmed the two employees, neither of whom live in the city, work at the hospital.

In a news release Tuesday afternoon, Guelph General Hospital confirmed both are healthcare workers, with one at home when they started developing symptoms, and the other stopping work immediately after feeling ill.

Both are currently recovering at home in self-isolation.

“Keeping staff and patients safe is our top priority,” Marianne Walker, the hospital's president and CEO, states in the news release.

“Unfortunately, COVID-19 is now in the wider community and everyone, including our staff, need to be extremely vigilant and follow Public Health’s directions. At GGH, we’ll continue to explore ways we can do even more to keep people safe."

The news release adds that the hospital has had "self screening" in place for the past couple of months, with workers having to do this before each shift.

“Even with this new development our message to our staff is the same as it is to the community we serve,” Walker states.

“Wash your hands often. Practice social distancing. Self-monitor for symptoms such as a fever, new cough or shortness of breath. If you are sick, stay home and self-isolate. We are thankful our staff are following this protocol.”

Because the employees live outside of the city, their positive results were registered under other public health authorities.