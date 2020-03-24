Ontario reduces daytime price of electricity during coronavirus crisis

Premier Doug Ford is cutting daytime electricity prices by about $20 monthly for the average household with so many Ontarians at home from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. during the COVID-19 crisis.

The province is switching to the evening, overnight and weekend price of 10.1 cents per kilowatt hour for the next 45 days at a cost of $162 million in foregone revenue.

“The savings will simply show up on your next bill,” Ford told a news conference Tuesday, telling Ontarians it’s now cheaper to “do the laundry or run the dishwasher” during the day.

Energy Minister Greg Rickford estimated the measure, which starts today, will save the average small business $150 a month, with farms getting relief of about $300.

Ford had hinted at the move in the last week after he closed schools, declared a provincial state of emergency and urged people to stay home or work from home to slow the spread of the virus, which has now killed seven people in Ontario and more than 17,000 around the world.

In addition, thousands of workers in the restaurant, retail and other sectors have been laid off as the province moves to an essential services model.

With so many offices, manufacturers and schools dark, TVs and computers are on all day in houses, apartments and condos when time-of-use rates are usually 40 to 100 per cent higher than the off-peak rate.

The peak price from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m., and the dinner rush rate from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. is 20.8 cents per kilowatt hour on weekdays. The mid-peak rate between 11 a.m. and 5 p.m. is 14.4 cents.

The $162 million price tag is on top of the $5.6 billion a year the Progressive Conservative government is spending on subsidies to keep the price of electricity down. In addition, Ford promised during his 2018 election campaign to slash rates another 12 per cent.

A ban on winter disconnections of electricity service for unpaid hydro bills was extended last week to the end of July as thousands struggle with household finances because of the COVID-19 pandemic.