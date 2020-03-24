Electricity rate relief coming to Brampton and Mississauga amid coronavirus pandemic, province says

Amid the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, Brampton and Mississauga residents will see a break on their electricity bills.

Effective immediately, the Ontario government is suspending time-of-use pricing for electricity and using the province’s off-peak rate 24 hours a day. The all-day, off-peak rate will be in place for 45 days, according to the province.

The change applies to Alectra utilities customers, company spokesperson Rachel Bertone confirmed on Tuesday, March 24.

For Alectra Utilities customers in Brampton and Mississauga, that means that a 10.1 cents-per-kilowatt-hour charge on electricity throughout the day and night.