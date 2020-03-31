Flamborough families beat isolation boredom with scavenger hunt

Parents in west Flamborough have taken to the roads for a scavenger hunt with their children — while socially distancing — to stave off boredom during the COVID-19 pandemic.

After seeing the idea in other areas as a walk, the members of a Lynden/Copetown/Jerseyville Mom Group on Facebook decided to hold a similar scavenger hunt — but a country version.

The idea sees children draw pictures related to the day’s theme — and post it on the mailbox — or in the home’s window if it is close enough to the road. The other members of the group then drive around the area to find the pieces, said group member Jane Morrison.

“We all live out in Lynden, Copetown and Jerseyville,” she said. “We can’t really walk, because we’re all on Governor’s Road and Powerline Road.

“It’s a chance for people to get out of the house, in the car, windows down — to get out of the house and do something that’s going to be safe for everybody.”

— Jane Morrison

“So we said, ‘Why don’t we drive and we’ll do a country scavenger hunt.’”

The group was all for it, Morrison said, adding the first scavenger hunt took place on March 20, with the theme of silly faces. The second, held March 23, took the theme of animals, while the third, on March 26, featured encouraging words.

Future themes include: flowers on March 29, jokes on April 1 and Easter eggs on April 4.

Morrison said she took her grandson and her daughter on the March 20 hunt and counted 17 participants.

“People are putting them on their mailbox or on their window if it’s close enough to the road,” she said. “A lot of the places have houses a little bit set back, so they’ve been putting them on mailboxes.”