Flamborough families beat isolation boredom with scavenger hunt

Parents in west Flamborough have taken to the roads for a scavenger hunt with their children — while socially distancing — to stave off boredom during the COVID-19 pandemic.
After seeing the idea in other areas as a walk, the members of a Lynden/Copetown/Jerseyville Mom Group on Facebook decided to hold a similar scavenger hunt — but a country version.
The idea sees children draw pictures related to the day’s theme — and post it on the mailbox — or in the home’s window if it is close enough to the road. The other members of the group then drive around the area to find the pieces, said group member Jane Morrison.
“We all live out in Lynden, Copetown and Jerseyville,” she said. “We can’t really walk, because we’re all on Governor’s Road and Powerline Road.
“So we said, ‘Why don’t we drive and we’ll do a country scavenger hunt.’”
The group was all for it, Morrison said, adding the first scavenger hunt took place on March 20, with the theme of silly faces. The second, held March 23, took the theme of animals, while the third, on March 26, featured encouraging words.
Future themes include: flowers on March 29, jokes on April 1 and Easter eggs on April 4.
“It’s a chance for people to get out of the house, in the car, windows down — to get out of the house and do something that’s going to be safe for everybody,” she said. “It’s kind of a fun idea.”
Morrison said she took her grandson and her daughter on the March 20 hunt and counted 17 participants.
“People are putting them on their mailbox or on their window if it’s close enough to the road,” she said. “A lot of the places have houses a little bit set back, so they’ve been putting them on mailboxes.”
Morrison said she checked with Canada Post, who said there are no problems with using the mailboxes, as each roadside mailbox is owned by the resident.
“They wouldn’t want you to do it to one of the superboxes, but we’re allowed to do what we want to our mailboxes.”
She said if the idea catches on, the group will continue to hold the hunts with different themes.
“It’s just something to do to get the kids out of the house,” she said. “Something a little bit fun, with everyone stuck in the house these days.”
Anyone in the area who is interested in participating can join the Lynden/Copetown/Jerseyville Mom Group on Facebook at www.facebook.com/groups/426662274778323/.
