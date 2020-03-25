Toronto couples cancel wedding plans in era of 'unknowns'

However, for those who already had their weddings planned for later this year, details are not much clearer.

Toronto resident Jaden Pato and her fiancé, Ry Butt, have their wedding date coming up in early September.

While Pato said she is hopeful the global pandemic will calm down by then, she is still unclear about what will happen leading up to the big event.

“I have my dress purchased so I’m lucky there, but it obviously needs to be altered a month before the wedding, so I don’t know if that’s going to be possible or not. I might end up wearing a dress that’s big in some places,” she said. “It’s just the final things that need to get finished up. We were supposed to go shoe shopping in May actually — that may not be possible.”

During this time, many local wedding planners, vendors and other professionals are getting creative and changing how they do business, to put clients at ease.

Some vendors, such as Roncesvalles flower shop Sweetpea's, have been posting calming messages for their clients on social media.

"To our wonderful couples getting married ..." Sweetpea's post reads. "Your deposits are secured, for one year. Please let us know when you reschedule your weddings. We will make beautiful things for you, when you are ready."

For other professionals, such as Toronto officiant Rachel Norman, it’s all about following the rules and keeping everything sanitized.

As many of her clients are moving toward signings only during this time, Norman said she wants to make the process as comfortable as possible for them.

“I’m going to be standing at a distance, keeping six feet between us, which is far more than I usually do,” she said. “I like to be right there with the couples and be part of it, as opposed to being in the distance. I’ll be wearing gloves as well, just to make sure nothing gets transferred there.”

She also recommends that couples bring their own pens, and rather than pointing to where they need to sign on the document, she will be colour-coding it for them.

For Toronto wedding planner and designer Jasmine Carrière, work has been busy.

Carrière said these days, she’s been getting all kinds of inquiries from concerned individuals who need advice on how to move forward with their weddings.

In an effort to keep her clients as a main priority, while answering the requests of others, Carrière is now offering online workshops where she will be answering the most commonly asked questions, based on a social media poll she launched. Following the workshops, people will be able to book a complimentary 30-minute one-on-one call to address any additional concerns. The proceeds from the workshops (a $25 flat rate) are going toward the Daily Bread Food Bank.

Carrière added that in addition to helping clients with their practical concerns, she is also focused on changing the tone and reminding couples about what’s most important.

“I just tell people that, at the end of the day, you’re getting married and whether that looks like 100 people or it’s just the two of you and maybe a photographer, the point is that you are getting married to that person,” she said. “We’re looking at all scenarios and just reaffirming to them that the reason why we are doing this is because you love each other and you want to get married. That’s the most important part.”