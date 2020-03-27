Waterdown's Eagles Nest dealing with programming, financial challenges due to coronavirus

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Eagles Nest Association of Waterdown has closed both the Home for Practical Education (HOPE) Centre and Rescued and Restored and suspended its in-person programs and services — something which has led to logistical and financial challenges for the organization.
The charity provides counselling, coaching and educational support for the community — particularly women and children — from the HOPE Centre on Dundas Street in Waterdown. Meanwhile, Rescued and Restored — a reuse centre in Freelton that sells gently used furniture and household items donated by the local community — supports over 40 per cent of Eagles Nest’s budget.
Executive director Amanda DeVries said the organization made the decision to close their doors at both the HOPE Centre and Rescued and Restored on March 16 so their staff and volunteers would be able to work from home. She said the decision was particularly difficult because this time of increased isolation and social distancing is when their clients need their services most.
“It’s definitely a time when our clients need us,” she said. DeVries added many clients are in unhealthy circumstances or unhealthy relationships, while for others instability in employment has meant pressure for families already living below the poverty line — and that pressure can come out in unhealthy ways.
“They already have high anxiety or are struggling with depression — we know with the pandemic it’s been stressful for anybody, and it’s increased anxiety and uncertainty for the future,” she continued. “We know for our clients this can even be escalated for them.”
DeVries said they have tried to be as creative as they can with their staff, reaching out to clients through text, email and phone calls, as well as through video platforms such as Zoom.
“We can actually do video coaching with them or counselling and see them face-to-face,” she explained, adding isolation can increase anxiety, depression, self-harm and other mental health concerns for clients.
She said volunteers are doing everything from putting self-care and sleep routines into place, including healthy eating and exercise, to simply reaching out.
“Some of it is just being there to encourage them and let them know they’re being thought about and some of it is giving them tools and resources, as well as continuing on with their coaching or counselling.
While counselling and coaching can be done through a video conference, DeVries admitted it can be a challenge in cases where the client is in a strained relationship.
“If they’re in a strained relationship you can be doing a call and have someone walk in on that,” she said, adding in other cases clients just aren’t comfortable with having a conversation in their home.
“We’ve had some clients say they are in a house where they don’t want anyone hearing their conversation,” she said. “Maybe it’s not a strained relationship, but maybe they are struggling with different mental health issues, but they don’t want their kids to be aware.”
She said in those cases, the organization is trying to be as discrete as possible, often using text messages to communicate.
“Thankfully, we are small, we know our clients well and we do know those situations,” she said. “We’re really trying to be respectful of the environments they are in right now to reach them.
“Virtual platforms are great, but it doesn’t always work great when you’re isolated with the people who, unfortunately, can make it more difficult.”
DeVries said the biggest challenge is how to continue their children’s programming.
“When you’re doing things virtually, it’s not the same for a kid when they are in their house, compared to if they are receiving some sort of therapy in the (HOPE) Centre where no one else is around and might influence their answers or how they see things,” she said. In the case of children who had been accessing those services, she said the organization has been in touch with parents giving tips to support their children through this time.
Moving forward, DeVries said Eagles Nest is going to try to be as creative as possible to deliver programming. However, she said the closure of Rescued and Restored has put a huge strain on the organization.
“That’s what kept us sustainable, to be able to provide these services,” she said of the Freelton store. “With the store being lost, we’re asking our community to help out, to help these resources be available to our community.”
“We’re thankful we do have some volunteers who are giving their time to help make this possible and connecting with clients,” she continued. “It’s hard to know how long this will go on and what it will mean for our charity.”
To donate to Eagles Nest, visit www.eaglesnestofwaterdown.ca/donate-now.
