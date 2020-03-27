Waterdown's Eagles Nest dealing with programming, financial challenges due to coronavirus

“If they’re in a strained relationship you can be doing a call and have someone walk in on that,” she said, adding in other cases clients just aren’t comfortable with having a conversation in their home.

“We’ve had some clients say they are in a house where they don’t want anyone hearing their conversation,” she said. “Maybe it’s not a strained relationship, but maybe they are struggling with different mental health issues, but they don’t want their kids to be aware.”

She said in those cases, the organization is trying to be as discrete as possible, often using text messages to communicate.

“Thankfully, we are small, we know our clients well and we do know those situations,” she said. “We’re really trying to be respectful of the environments they are in right now to reach them.

“Virtual platforms are great, but it doesn’t always work great when you’re isolated with the people who, unfortunately, can make it more difficult.”

DeVries said the biggest challenge is how to continue their children’s programming.

“When you’re doing things virtually, it’s not the same for a kid when they are in their house, compared to if they are receiving some sort of therapy in the (HOPE) Centre where no one else is around and might influence their answers or how they see things,” she said. In the case of children who had been accessing those services, she said the organization has been in touch with parents giving tips to support their children through this time.

Moving forward, DeVries said Eagles Nest is going to try to be as creative as possible to deliver programming. However, she said the closure of Rescued and Restored has put a huge strain on the organization.

“That’s what kept us sustainable, to be able to provide these services,” she said of the Freelton store. “With the store being lost, we’re asking our community to help out, to help these resources be available to our community.”

“We’re thankful we do have some volunteers who are giving their time to help make this possible and connecting with clients,” she continued. “It’s hard to know how long this will go on and what it will mean for our charity.”

To donate to Eagles Nest, visit www.eaglesnestofwaterdown.ca/donate-now.