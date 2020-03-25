Were Mississauga transit buses exposed to novel coronavirus used on multiple routes? City and public health won’t say

Were MiWay buses that carried a man with a confirmed case of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) March 2, 3 and 4 used on more routes than the City of Mississauga and Peel Public Health (PPH) said publicly?

The Mississauga News asked the city and PPH where the buses went prior to being taken out service and deeply cleaned March 7-8.

The questions followed Mississauga and PPH’s joint March 6 release detailing the symptomatic passenger’s history on route 108N and GO buses in and out of Meadowvale on those three days.

In emails, spokespeople from the city and PPH did not confirm or deny the buses the man used were deployed on different routes before being taken out of service.

Responding to questions including whether or not the buses were used on additional MiWay routes prior to the March 7 deep cleaning, Mississauga spokesperson Catherine Monast said in an email: “the city followed the Region of Peel’s guidance to follow the infection control (and) cleaning practices we use during flu season.”

Monast did confirm that, in general, “MiWay buses serve different routes depending on the schedule and needs for the day.”

“MiWay Transit and Peel Public Health (PPH) are continuing to work together to ensure the public and staff are protected,” PPH spokesperson Jeff LeMoine said in an email when asked if the buses travelled on other routes.

LeMoine did not address questions about whether, in general, PPH would disclose all of the locations where a positive COVID-19 case may have visited, or what level of risk those interactions could pose to the public.

Following a positive COVID-19 test for a Brampton transit operator, Mayor Patrick Brown was critical of what he called “the secrecy” of PPH.

Brown said he wants PPH “to start telling the community when and where there is exposure.”