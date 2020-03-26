Uxbridge, Brock conservation areas closed

NORTH DURHAM — Lake Simcoe Region Conservation Authority (LSRCA) has closed all of its conservation areas, including a pair in North Durham.

The LSRCA announced on March 24 that it has “made the difficult decision to temporarily close all 19 conservation areas, effectively immediately.” Among the greenspaces closed are the Durham Regional Forest in Uxbridge and the Beaver River Wetlands, which span between Uxbridge and Cannington.

The conservation authority urged residents not to visit the conservation areas because they will not be maintained.

“If anyone understands and appreciates the importance of nature and getting outside, it’s the staff at conservation authorities. We have not made this decision lightly, but we are doing what is in the best interest of our watershed community,” said Brian Kemp, the LSRCA’s general manager of conservation lands, in an online statement. “With the trails not being monitored for hazards like falling or fallen trees, we cannot ensure visitor safety. We have no choice. It’s a matter of public safety.”