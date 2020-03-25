Hamilton allows free parking at all municipal parking lots during coronavirus pandemic

Hamilton will allow individuals to park for free at all municipal surface parking lots during the coronavirus pandemic.

But the city’s bylaw enforcement will still be enforcing other parking violations on streets, including no-parking zones and no stopping and issuing tickets at waterfall parking lots.

“This is not a wide-open call to park anywhere you want in the community,” said Hamilton’s Emergency Operations Centre director Paul Johnson. “You still need to respect traffic safety issues that exist.”

He said individuals will still have to pay for parking at the York Boulevard Parkade and Hamilton Convention Centre garage.

Johnson said the idea is a safety measure to reduce the number of staff travelling on roads. He said, so far, there are about 115 staff self-isolating because they have returned from a trip.

Meanwhile, city hall may be closed to the public, but Johnson said there are some departments that are still operating. For instance, the building division is accepting building permits and inspections. Inspectors, though, will only visit an unoccupied site.

Individuals can submit any planning and permit applications through the city’s website at www.hamilton.ca, and they will be processed.

“No one is exempt from building permit requirements,” said Johnson. “There are no exceptions.”

He said there have been “reports” of residential and other developments moving forward without the required permits and approvals.

Johnson said that since Ontario Premier Doug Ford announced on March 24 that schools will remain closed after April 6, it means that Hamilton's city facilities will continue to be shuttered to the public, as the province’s state of emergency continues well into April.