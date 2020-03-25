Q&A: Peel Region medical chief reveals new details about Ontario's COVID-19 risk assessment process

Peel Region's interim chief medical officer of health, Dr. Lawrence Loh, revealed details about the region's and the Ontario Ministry of Health's risk assessment guidelines for exposure to individuals diagnosed with the COVID-19 virus – and the answers might be surprising.

The Brampton Guardian inquired about the screening and risk assessment process after an employee at a Tim Hortons gas station kiosk located at a Petro-Canada on Hurontario Street in North Brampton tested positive for coronavirus.

Mayor Patrick Brown posted a tweet on March 22 asking customers to self-isolate for 14 days after both Tim Hortons and Petro-Canada advised their customers via social media. However, shortly after the mayor issued his advisory, the region told customers there was no need for concern or to self-isolate for 14 days.

Below are the questions sent via email on March 24, followed by Dr. Loh's responses, which the Ontario Ministry of Health has since confirmed:

Brampton Guardian (BG): People only being contagious 24 hours before showing symptoms and up to 48 hours after recovery, as indicated by Dr. Loh yesterday, is new information to most people. Please explain in further detail.

Dr. Loh: The rate of information change is high, and this means that the guidelines we use from the Province of Ontario might not be familiar to many people. In terms of the 24 hours before symptoms and 48 hours after recovery this was a guideline provided by the Province of Ontario. Since we are aligned with the province to help people understand when they might be most contagious or at risk, we rely on advice like this. As an example of how this information changes: since our conversation (at 4 p.m. on March 24), the province has updated the guideline to suggest a period of communicability of 48 hours before to 14 days after symptom onset. Of note, however, there are other factors used to determine risk. In order to cause an "exposure," for example, a case would need to be physically present for a prolonged time with other individuals.

BG: The 15-minute exposure standard also appears to be new information, and Brampton Mayor Patrick Brown said he was told the same thing. That seems to contradict information that has been circulating for weeks about how contagious this virus is. Again, please explain further.

Dr. Loh: Again, (there's) a lot of information for residents and you and I to digest, and hearing the information around this one when we first spoke may have been confusing – apologies if so, it’s not meant to at all be misleading. The 15-minute exposure guideline is just one of many criteria public health uses in assessing the risk of transmission in case of identification. For example, a nurse may ask an individual how long they were talking or interacting with an individual to determine a level of risk, but only as one criteria for determining that risk. It is by no means the only guide. Ultimately, physical distancing is the key regardless of the time spent. Avoid unnecessary contact to help keep you and those you love and care for safe.

BG: How long has Peel Health and/or provincial authorities been using that standard to weigh exposure risk to the community?

Dr. Loh: Please see the response to question 2.