Ontario unleashes record spending for COVID-19 pandemic with $17B in emergency measures

That’s because COVID-19 has forced the closure of Ontario’s casinos.

Overall, the Tories are expecting $5.8 billion less in revenue than anticipated.

The financial statement sets aside $3.3 billion for health care, with two-thirds of it targeted at outbreak response measures.

That includes a $1 billion contingency fund to direct as needed depending on how hard COVID-19 hits the province as the government considers whether to put overflow hospital patients in hotels.

In addition, there is $160 million to boost lab-testing capacity and surveillance of the virus amid concerns Ontario has had to limit testing to the most serious cases and health-care workers.

Experts have warned that leaves many milder cases undetected as the number of confirmed cases alone rises about 20 per cent daily. The cases going undetected makes it impossible for local public health officials to track their close contacts and isolate them to slow the spread of the virus.

Home testing kits will be provided when they become available, said the financial statement that also sets aside $935 million to improve capacity in overcrowded hospitals with more acute- and critical-care beds.

Nursing homes, which are full of frail elderly highly vulnerable to the virus and the most likely to become seriously ill, will share $243 million to boost their emergency capacity and implement more virus containment measures.

Another $80 million is going to nursing homes to maintain “quality” of care with staff expected to be overworked amid outbreaks that have already hit a number of long-term care facilities and resulted in several deaths.

Given fears that health-care workers are running low on personal protective equipment, an extra $75 million has been earmarked — along with $120 million for improvements to home and community care and another $62 million to hire more doctors, nurses, and personal support workers.

Mindful of the importance of social distancing, the province will spend $23.8 million to boost the number of doctors seeing patients by video or helping them via email or phone.

There will be one-time payments to families of $200 per child for every child under the age of 12. Parents of special-needs kids will receive $250 per child as part of that $336 million program.

College and university students will also get a six-month break in repaying their Ontario Student Assistance Program (OSAP) loans — a move that follows a similar interest-free period announced by the federal government last week.

OSAP loans comprise both federal and provincial monies, and post-secondary groups have been worried about the impact of COVID-19 on students and how they can continue to make payments during mass shutdowns.

Given the economic uncertainty and job losses in the province, post-secondary students have also been urging governments to enact a two-year moratorium on interest payments for anyone graduating this year.

While Phillips praised the New Democrats, Liberals, Green, and Independent MPPs for their help and co-operation, the Tories ignored some of their recommendations for the statement.

NDP Leader Andrea Horwath had called for immediate $2,000 payments to households facing economic hardship due to the pandemic.

Liberal Leader Steven Del Duca, meanwhile, had urged the Tories to consider matching the federal 10 per cent wage subsidy to help workers and their employers.

Neither measure was in Wednesday’s statement.

Still, Phillips struck a non-partisan tone.

“As the premier has said there is no team blue, team orange, team red or team green — there is only Team Ontario,” he said.

Indeed, Phillips’ fiscal update was a serious, sharply focused affair.

It came in stark contrast to last year’s controversial $163.4 billion budget that unveiled the defective double-blue Ontario licence plates, which are illegible in some lighting conditions, and a slew of hidden cuts, including to municipal public health funding.

Premier Doug Ford was so unhappy with the 2019 budget that he demoted treasurer Vic Fedeli to economic development minister just 10 weeks later after being forced to abandon some of the key planks in the spending plan.

The legislature, which is supposed to be in session now, will now break until April 14.

