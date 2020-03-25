ICYMI: 3 Flamborough stories that have nothing to do with coronavirus

With COVID-19 dominating headlines, we wouldn’t blame you if you suffered from coronavirus coverage fatigue.
Here are three community and news stories that you may have missed during the pandemic.
Waterdown’s Dylan Laliberte is passionate about music and wants to impact people young and old with his music and his lyrics.
Healthy Community-Healthy Youth is now the Healthy Young Network after recently unveiling its rebrand at a special event in Waterdown. The organization is building on its community partnerships to better serve the youth of Flamborough with the goal of growing resources in the community for youth.
The so-called Sunshine List of those making $100,000 or more in 2019 was released by the province. Find out who are the highest earners in the Hamilton public sector.
