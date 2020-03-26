‘I’m not scared of the virus’: He survived war in Syria. Now this refugee worries about keeping up with English lessons

Although not every household has internet or computers, he said they all have smart phones and are familiar with social media apps like WhatsApp and Facebook — their lifeline during war and crisis.

“Most of them just want to have someone to talk to as a sounding board and ask questions in uncertain time with the spread of misinformation,” noted Lusztyk. “Social connection means a lot to the individuals.”

While nothing can replace interpersonal interactions, he said volunteers have managed to continue to help the newcomers practise English, fill out forms and access information and activities such as online museum tours through social media apps.

Abd, a former construction worker from Damascus, said he was connected with Together Project in November and its volunteers have since showed them the community and helped them with doctor’s appointments and their kids’ transition in school.

At the onset of the outbreak in Toronto, a volunteer of the family’s welcome group, who is a nurse, sent him health information about the coronavirus through an Arabic website while others, including a teacher, posted school exercises and activities for the kids through WhatsApp.

When Abd was hospitalized for three days last week due to a pancreas inflammation, volunteer Alex Katsabouris even dropped off food to his wife, Sharifa Atto, and children, who were too afraid to step out of the house.

“Rami is the head of the family and was in hospital. With everyone stranded at home, he was still hesitant to ask for help,” said Katsabouris, a retired teacher, who came to Canada in 1969 as a kid with his parents, fleeing a military junta in Greece.

“These newcomers are my super heroes. They are such resilient people. They have dodged bullets and explosions. They are survivors. But community connections are important and social support is what we are providing.”

Abd said the COVID-19 pandemic is just another test and what he worries about most is getting behind in his English class at Gooderham Adult Learning Centre, where he was enrolled in Level 2 of its English language program until all schools were shut down.

“Learning English is very important to me,” said Abd with help from one of his group’s Arabic-speaking volunteers, Lubna Fares.

“I’m not scared of the virus. I have my Canadian friends around me. This is the most beautiful friendship in my life.”