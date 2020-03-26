Port Hope police share update on province’s coronavirus orders

PORT HOPE – Police are reminding residents and businesses that the provincial state of emergency is still in effect.
On March 26, the Port Hope Police Service released a statement notifying the public that the province orders all of the following locations to close due to COVID-19:
• Facilities providing indoor recreational programs
• Public libraries
• Private schools as defined in the Education Act
• Licensed child care centres
• Bars and restaurants, except to the extent that such facilities provide takeout food and delivery
• Theatres including those offering live performances of music, dance, and other art forms, as well as cinemas that show movies
• Concert venues
Further, all organized public events of over 50 people are also prohibited, including parades and events and communal services within places of worship.
These orders were approved by the Lieutenant Governor in council and will remain in place until March 31, 2020, at which point they will be reassessed and considered for extension, unless this order is terminated earlier.
A further mandatory closure for two weeks is in place for all non-essential businesses.
The service said the federal government has enacted the Quarantine Act and has issued an order that any person returning into Canada must self-quarantine for 14 days.
This is now mandatory, police said.
The Municipality of Port Hope has also announced the closure of all playgrounds and playground structures and equipment.
These are now off limits to the community to maintain the health and wellness of residents.
Citing the World Health Organization (WHO), Port Hope police said the organization is advising that “...the novel coronavirus may remain on surfaces for a few hours or up to several days, depending on several conditions, including type of surface, temperature or humidity of the environment.”
“Our playgrounds are high-touch surfaces and cannot be sanitized after each use,” the service’s statement read. “This is a preventative measure for the well-being of all members in our community.”
Parks in the municipality have not closed and may be used by members of the public, but police said only if users remember to practice social distancing.
