Sunnybrook joins list of hospitals asking for protective gear donations

Sunnybrook Health Sciences Centre has joined the growing list of hospitals asking for more personal protective equipment (PPE) and has started a campaign to bring in donations.
The North York institution, which cared for the first coronavirus patient in Canada, has created a website asking for unused and unopened masks, gowns, gloves and eye protection for its front-line workers fighting COVID-19.
“Across Ontario, there is an impending shortage of this critical equipment in our hospitals and health-care settings. We need to act now,” Sunnybrook wrote on its site.
“Those in the veterinary, construction, salon, tattoo, dentistry and cosmetic surgery industries may have access to this vital equipment.”
Specifically, Sunnybrook is looking for N-95 masks, duck-billed, face shield or surgical masks, gloves, surgical gowns, protective medical goggles and equipment like ventilators.
The hospital won’t accept donations of previously used gear or unaddressed packages delivered by Canada Post. Sunnybrook asks for mailed donations to be labelled "Sunnybrook COVID-19 Donation."
Donations can be dropped off at its campus at 2075 Bayview Ave. at its D-Wing screening entrance between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m., Monday to Friday.
Visit www.sunnybrook.ca/content/?page=novel-coronavirus-covid-19-donate-masks-ppe for more information.
