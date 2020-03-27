Oshawa supermarket worker in 40s dies of coronavirus

OSHAWA – An Oshawa supermarket worker in his 40s has died of COVID-19, according to health authorities.

The man, who went to hospital in Oshawa March 19 and died March 25, is one of just two among persons under the age of 70 in the province who have died from the disease, Ontario’s Chief Medical Officer of health said.

The death of the man, a worker at the Canadian Superstore on Gibb Street, was one of two in Durham Region announced Thursday. The other was a man in his 80s with a history of travel, according to the Durham Region Health Department.

A woman in her 90s who was a resident of the Hillsdale Terraces seniors residence in Oshawa died March 24.

As of Friday morning the provincial health ministry has confirmed 15 COVID-19 deaths in the province.

In its latest update the regional health department said it had confirmed 52 local cases of the virus. Most people affected are recovering in isolation at home, according to the health department.

The Superstore worker had no history of recent travel, indicating likely community transmission of the illness caused by the novel coronavirus, Durham Medical Officer of Health Robert Kyle said Thursday.

Superstore revealed the worker’s illness in a Facebook post March 23. The post said the worker had not been at the store for a week and risk to customers was “very low.”

The company did not indicate what the worker’s role at the store was.

“One of our colleagues at the Oshawa Gibb St. Superstore has recently tested positive for COVID-19. We understand that you may have questions and want to assure you we take your safety, and the safety of our colleagues, very seriously,” the post, dated March 23, read. “We’ve been working with Durham Public Health who has confirmed the risk to our customers is very low. To begin, the colleague has not been in the store for more than a week now. The store is frequently sanitized, and we’ve enforced social distancing practices, which have helped to minimize the risk.”