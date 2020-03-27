Liberals to roll out wage subsidies for employers, make CERB tax-free

OTTAWA—The federal government is expected to roll out another boost for small business and workers Friday.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will announce an increase in wage subsidies for employers to keep their workers on the payroll, and he will make the new $2000-a-month Canada Emergency Response Benefit tax free, a senior government official confirmed.

After hearing loud and clear from business groups and opposition parties that measures to date were not enough to stave off widespread closures across the country, federal officials went back to the drawing board last night to discuss increasing wage subsidies for employers.

Earlier this month, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced a 10 per cent wage subsidy in the hopes that firms would be able to keep employees on the payroll and position themselves to rebound quickly when the pandemic passes.

The economic aid package from last week promised small business a wage subsidy for three months equal to 10 per cent of salary, up to a maximum of $1,375 per employee and $25,000 per employer. Federal ministers have said it was a first step and have promised more aid to come, for businesses big and small.

Small businesses have said the wage subsidy is way too low given that revenues for so many operations have disappeared, and they point to other countries such as Denmark and the United Kingdom where subsidies of more than 70 per cent are granted in return for keeping employees on the payroll.

The Canadian Federation of Independent Business argues that a large wage subsidy is a much more efficient way of keeping cash in the hands of workers than using the employment insurance system or the new emergency response benefit introduced this week for workers, including the self-employed, who have lost their jobs.

The CFIB’s confidence index has plunged to an all-time low, and half of the advocacy group’s members say they’re planning layoffs.

