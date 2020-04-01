Morale high at Waterdown Fortinos amid coronavirus rush

In the aftermath of an “unprecedented” rush of shoppers flocking to Flamborough grocery stores amid fears about COVID-19, Waterdown Fortinos franchisee Miklos Kanalas said the store’s staff are handling the situation well.

“We are really thankful and they are really glad that they are still coming to work and that we are doing everything we can for them,” he said. “Right now everyone is really happy and the morale is really high.”

Since the rush of shoppers buying supplies, leading to long lines and empty shelves at the Hamilton Street North store, Kanalas said things have calmed down.

“We still have a dinner or before-dinner rush, and in the morning, the seniors' hour is very popular,” he explained, adding Fortinos is open every morning between 7 and 8 a.m. for seniors and immunocompromised individuals. “We have a good turnout (for that) every day.

“But nothing crazy – no lineups like we had before.”

Kanalas admitted it has been busy for himself and the staff.

“I try to be here for no more than 10 hours, but it is seven days a week,” he said. “It’s non-stop – it’s like Christmas every day.”

In terms of social distancing, Kanalas said the store has distances taped on the floor to help customers remember to space out, as well as having barriers three feet from the service counters to ensure there is a safe distance between the customer and the employee taking the order.

To promote distance between customers, Fortinos is only opening every other checkout lane, he said.

“We understand that it might mean longer wait times, but for the safety of our staff and customers we have to do it,” he said. As well, the store is encouraging the use of debit and credit cards rather than cash, and are in the process of getting Plexiglas shields installed at every lane.