Durham food banks looking for support during COVID-19 pandemic

Since many smaller food banks are run by senior volunteers and are currently closed, Koremagi said she anticipates that the demand will continue to grow at Simcoe Hall.

“We’re going to manage, we’re going to watch our inventory, we’re going to spread the wealth,” she said. “Our inventory is going to deplete, there’s no question.”

Feed the Need in Durham is also recommending supporters make monetary donations and food donations are by appointment. Call 905-571-3863.

While the COVID-19 pandemic has created challenges for all Durham food banks, resident groups are stepping up to help.

On Monday, Eva Guta was part of a group called Whitby Caremongers which set up seven sites to accept drive-thru food bank donations.

“We limited the number of volunteers per shift to ensure we were complying with physical distancing,” she explains, adding that people donating drove in, popped their trunks and volunteers collected the food from the trunk while maintaining their distance.

“This was an online campaign — we mobilized friends and neighbours, flyers were distributed at grocery stores and a couple of other places and we didn’t know what to expect, but the community came out in droves to help out.”

Altogether the seven sites filled 20 trucks with food.

“I can tell you we were humbled by the response we received from the community,” said Guta.