Beware of coronavirus scams, Peel police warn Mississauga and Brampton residents

Peel Regional Police are warning residents about a number of coronavirus-related scams that have emerged recently.
A number of the scams have been reported to the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre, although Peel's fraud bureau has not received any reports of fraud related to coronavirus at this time.
Police said fraudsters have attempted to profit through the "exploitation of community concern" during the spread of coronavirus.
Some of the scams that have been reported to the CAFC include:
• Companies offering duct cleaning or home decontamination services to protect from COVID-19.
• Fictional public health agencies saying you have tested positive for COVID-19 and asking for your personal or financial details.
• Suspects purporting to be from known charities asking for donations in exchange for masks or other medical products.
• Financial advisors pressuring people to invest in stocks related to COVID-19 or offering loans or financial support.
• Private companies selling fast and accurate COVID-19 tests.
Police are advising the public to consider the following if they been solicited through any of these requests:
• Do you research; verify the organization or person.
• Watch out for deceptive ads, emails or telephone calls.
• Don't be afraid to say no.
• If it sounds too good to be true, it probably is.
• Treat requests for money with caution. Do not prepay someone you have never met for services or products by way of interac e-transfer. Do not send currency via Bitcoin ABM in the direction of someone you do not know and trust.
People can visit the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre for more information on scams and other trends currently affecting Canadians. As well, a list of registered charities is available on the Government of Canada website.
Peel Regional Police are warning residents about a number of coronavirus-related scams that have emerged recently.
A number of the scams have been reported to the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre (CAFC), although Peel's fraud bureau has not received any reports of fraud related to the COVID-19 pandemic at this time.
Police said fraudsters have attempted to profit through the "exploitation of community concern" during the spread of the pandemic.
Some of the scams reported to the CAFC include:
• Companies offering duct cleaning or home decontamination services to protect from COVID-19.
• Fictional public health agencies saying you have tested positive for COVID-19 and asking for your personal or financial details.
• Suspects purporting to be from known charities asking for donations in exchange for masks or other medical products.
• Financial advisors pressuring people to invest in stocks related to COVID-19 or offering loans or financial support.
• Private companies selling fast and accurate COVID-19 tests.
Police are advising the public to consider the following if they been solicited through any of these requests:
• Do you research; verify the organization or person.
• Watch out for deceptive ads, emails or telephone calls.
• Don't be afraid to say no.
• If it sounds too good to be true, it probably is.
• Treat requests for money with caution. Do not prepay someone you have never met for services or products by way of interac e-transfer. Do not send currency via Bitcoin ABM in the direction of someone you do not know and trust.
People can visit the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre for more information on scams and other trends currently affecting Canadians. As well, a list of registered charities is available on the Government of Canada website.
Peel Regional Police are warning residents about a number of coronavirus-related scams that have emerged recently.
A number of the scams have been reported to the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre (CAFC), although Peel's fraud bureau has not received any reports of fraud related to the COVID-19 pandemic at this time.
Police said fraudsters have attempted to profit through the "exploitation of community concern" during the spread of the pandemic.
Some of the scams reported to the CAFC include:
• Companies offering duct cleaning or home decontamination services to protect from COVID-19.
• Fictional public health agencies saying you have tested positive for COVID-19 and asking for your personal or financial details.
• Suspects purporting to be from known charities asking for donations in exchange for masks or other medical products.
• Financial advisors pressuring people to invest in stocks related to COVID-19 or offering loans or financial support.
• Private companies selling fast and accurate COVID-19 tests.
Police are advising the public to consider the following if they been solicited through any of these requests:
• Do you research; verify the organization or person.
• Watch out for deceptive ads, emails or telephone calls.
• Don't be afraid to say no.
• If it sounds too good to be true, it probably is.
• Treat requests for money with caution. Do not prepay someone you have never met for services or products by way of interac e-transfer. Do not send currency via Bitcoin ABM in the direction of someone you do not know and trust.
People can visit the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre for more information on scams and other trends currently affecting Canadians. As well, a list of registered charities is available on the Government of Canada website.