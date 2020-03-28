Coronavirus causes cancellation of the Brooklin Spring Fair

WHITBY — The 2020 Brooklin Spring Fair has been cancelled.

Set to run the first weekend of June, the fair organizers announced it wouldn't be held this year due to COVID-19.

"Out of an abundance of caution, we, the Board of Directors of the Brooklin Agricultural Society have made the difficult decision to cancel the 2020 Brooklin Spring Fair — scheduled for the first weekend in June," they announced on Friday, March 27.

"The decision was not an easy one to make, but due to the current world circumstances and the ever-changing threat of the COVID-19 virus we feel it is our responsibility to do everything possible to avoid risk to you, the community and the many fair-goers who would be visiting our small town of Brooklin. The health and safety of our fairgoers, partners, volunteers and the broader community is our priority," they added.

The fair has been a fixture in Brooklin since 1911 and has been held at its current location, Luther Vipond Memorial Arena and Community Park, since 1921. It was originally a one-day event, but eventually grew to a two-day affair. It became a three-day event in the 1970s and switched to its current four-day affair in the 1980s.

It was originally held on May 24 to showcase livestock from around Southern Ontario. The local youth participated in running races and other sporting events, then the day finished with a dance.