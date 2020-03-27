'We just want to spread joy': Waterdown siblings performing music for quarantined seniors

Waterdown siblings Beth, Sarah and Andrew Cushnie are brightening the days of quarantined residents of area senior homes through music.

The trio of Westdale Secondary School students — performing under the name QuaranTrio — have performed outside four area residences over the past week. They said the idea grew out of a Facebook post that their mother, Jenn Brasch, saw asking if there was anyone who could share some music with residents at Alexander Place who were cooped up.

“We can all play brass instruments, which sound really nice together — and can be heard through walls,” said Beth, 17.

While the three are mainly string players, they learned brass instruments at Guy B. Brown Elementary School — which carry much better outside and are more forgiving in changing temperatures. Beth plays the trombone, while Sarah plays French horn, occasionally trumpet and Andrew, 14, plays trumpet.

“We just want to spread joy and keep spirits up during this incredibly uncertain time." — Beth Cushnie

Sarah, also 17, said in addition to Alexander Place, they have also performed at Village Manor in Waterdown and two locations in Burlington.

“We go to the retirement homes, which are on lockdown so they can’t have any visitors or entertainment,” she said. “We play outside and they can open up the windows or hear us through the windows.

“We play some good music, we have a good time, they have a good time.”

Beth said many of the facilities have contacted them to perform, after learning about their Alexander Place performance. She said the seniors are always “so happy” to hear them perform.

“At Village Manor after our performance one of the residents actually stepped outside and said, ‘You guys are doing a great job — it really means a lot to us,’ ” Sarah said.

Beth said performing for the seniors hits close to home for them, as their grandparents lived in a nursing home.