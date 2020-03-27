Premier Doug Ford to Ontario residents: 'Don’t come up to the cottage'

There are new twists on the standard advice to “stay home if you can” to avoid spreading the highly contagious new coronavirus.

Premier Doug Ford sent warnings Friday to travellers returning from trips outside Canada and to city folk inclined to ride out the COVID-19 pandemic working remotely or chilling at their cottages.

Ford said he’s been getting a “tremendous” number of calls from municipal leaders and residents in cottage country concerned too many people are arriving and placing strains on supermarkets, stores and hospitals not equipped to handle the influx at this time of year.

“If you have a cottage, they’re just asking you, please, don’t come up to the cottage because of what’s happening,” the premier told reporters.

His remarks echoed appeals recently seen on social media from those who fear not only bare supermarket shelves but increased spread of the new coronavirus. Half of Ontario’s confirmed cases are from Toronto where the bug is now increasingly circulating in the community.

“The hospitals, they don’t have the capacity we do in urban settings,” added Ford, a Muskoka cottage owner himself.

“As they all say, ‘we’re going to welcome you with open arms when we get through this’ but right now it’s putting a lot of strain on their system up there.”

The other warning came in what sounded like an Amber Alert for a missing child.

Ontario sent out emergency messages on cellphones, television and radio Friday at 2 p.m. telling recent travellers they are at “high risk of spreading COVID-19.” The high-volume alerts will continue on mobile phones over the next two weeks as more Ontarians return from trips.

With the new coronavirus already responsible for 18 deaths in the province, the alert noted: “You are required by law to self-isolate for 14 days.