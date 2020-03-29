'I want action': Guelph's Jim Estill launches initiative to build ventilators with available parts

“But if you can’t get that and you’re in the hall? Use one of mine, as long as it works.”

Estill’s team is focusing on products that are already readily available because time is of the essence when it comes to making these ventilators.

“We’re not saying, ‘Oh, we need custom design moulds for plastics,’ because then you can’t do anything for 90 days,” he said, adding the goal is to have production running within two weeks.

When those production lines do start running, Estill said he wants to see hundreds of units go out the door each day.

“We’re setting up to do 10,000, but I have no idea whether we stop there or do 100,000,” he said.

“We want to be able to produce 500 a day. But once you can produce 500 a day, you can produce 1,000 a day.”

The team has created its first prototype, which Estill said still needs fine tuning. Once a prototype is ready, it then goes to the federal government for approvals before entering production.

Health Canada has pledged to speed up federal approvals in order to get needed products available as soon as possible. For example, Kitchener’s InkSmith, which is making 3D-printed face shields for health care workers, was able to go from normal operations to making thousands of units per day with federal certifications in under a week.

“I believe we will be able to get it rushed through (certification),” Estill said.

As far as where the new ventilators will be made, Estill said while he is working to get Danby’s facilities ready to make them, he has no problem shifting production elsewhere if it means getting them made quicker.

“There’s a possibility that we won’t be able to produce it on one of our lines because you need to be clean room certified,” he said, adding he has reached out to other companies that have that certification in the event Danby cannot get it.

“I’m completely happy if someone else produces it because I don’t want my loved ones to be in a hospital, needing a respirator and not having one, which just happened in Italy. You’d show up in a hospital, ‘Oh, you’re 70 years old? Go lie down in the gurney down the hall and die.

“I don’t want that to happen in Canada.”

Estill said he does not know if any of his group’s ventilators will even need to be used — but that is not the biggest issue in his mind.

“One worst-case scenario is they don’t need any of our ventilators. This is belt and suspenders,” he said.

“What’s the other worst case? People are dying in the halls (of hospitals) because they need ventilators. Well, let’s be there for them.”

Both the federal and provincial governments have stressed the need for more medical equipment like ventilators, and are looking for ways to boost production.

Earlier this month, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced the federal government will assist companies looking to start making medical equipment buy the equipment needed to start making things like masks, ventilators and hand sanitizers.

For companies that already make these products, Trudeau said the federal government would offer assistance to get them to scale up and increase production.

Ontario Health Minister Christine Elliott said earlier this month that the province is ordering 300 new ventilators.

At the time, Elliott said, “for now,” Ontario hospitals have an “adequate supply” of ventilators to help seriously ill patients breathe if they come down with severe viral pneumonia after contracting COVID-19, but that the province has ordered another 300.

“There are auto parts manufacturers right now that are looking to retool some of the work that they’re doing so that they can help produce ventilators right here in Ontario as well,” she added.

“We know that with many borders shutting down we need to find our own sources internally.”