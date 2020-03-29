Employee at Guelph Longo's tests positive for coronavirus

An employee at the Longo’s grocery store on Clair Road has tested positive for the COVID-19 coronavirus.

In an email sent to shoppers shortly before 4 p.m. Sunday, and now posted on its website, the grocery chain said it had just received confirmation of test results, with the employee last working on March 24.

“We are emailing you in an abundance of caution because our records show that you shopped at this location within the 14 days of the Team Member’s last shift,” the email sent to some shoppers reads.

“We want to assure you that our stores and Team Members have been operating under heightened preventative measures and in accordance with recommendations from public health to protect against the spread of COVID-19.”

The email adds the store is “executing additional deep cleaning in-store, above and beyond our already elevated sanitation and cleaning protocols” under recommendations from public health. The email does not specify if that is Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph Public Health, or Public Health Ontario.

On its website under “Why aren’t you closing the store?” it states that the company is “ making our decisions under the guidance of public health and will continue to act immediately on their direction and protocols. This includes not hesitating to close a store when their direction suggests that as the best course of action.”

Longo’s says in its email that it will work with public health to identify other employees who may need to self-isolate, and send them home. The email adds employees sent home will continue to be paid.

For those that shopped at the store from March 10-24, Longo’s writes on its website that “(p)ublic health officials assure us that the risk of grocery shopping remains low and we continue to partner with them to do everything possible to limit the risk to team members and guests.”

This is not the first time a Longo’s employee has tested positive for the coronavirus amid the ongoing pandemic.

On Friday, the company confirmed an employee at its store in Woodbridge had tested positive. The day before, a driver with the company’s Grocery Gateway service also took ill.