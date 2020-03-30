Hamilton officials say residents following stricter gathering requirements as coronavirus continues

Hamilton residents can take a walk, go for a run and even rollerblade outside, but officials are urging people not to gather in large groups as the number of coronavirus cases continues to climb.

As the province reduces the number of people that can gather from 50 to five and as families enter a third week of isolation in their homes as springlike weather nears, Hamilton officials are encouraging people to get physically active, as long as they maintain the required two-metre physical separation.

“This is a collective effort,” said Emergency Operations Centre director Paul Johnson.

Officials continue to urge people not to gather in large groups in parks, on the escarpment stairs or play pickup basketball or other sports.

“That is what we are trying to shut down,” said Johnson.

But officials say they are comfortable allowing people to walk, run, rollerblade so individuals can get some exercise after being cooped up inside for days in their homes.

Bart Harvey, associate medical officer of health, said the public should take care of their mental and physical health, so “go have a walk, a run, a bike ride, walk your dog, but remember the (two-metre) zone.”

A drive around Hamilton on March 29 found numerous people walking their dogs, jogging and taking brisk walks during a warm spring afternoon. Residents were also maintaining the two-metre physical separation, including at the bottom of the Wentworth stairs, and they seemed to avoid congregating in parks.

Hamilton officials have received numerous reports of people still gathering together in parts of the city. Johnson said the city’s role is not to restrict access to parks or recreation areas, but it has closed play structures in parks to children and shut down its facilities during this pandemic.

Harvey said if the public doesn’t respect the required physical separation, then the city will be forced to closed down areas such as the stairs.