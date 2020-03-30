Coronavirus clogs: How the pandemic is damaging Durham’s sewer system

DURHAM — To protect their families from the COVID-19 pandemic, more people are disinfecting their homes with sanitizing wipes. They are then flushing the disposable wipes down the toilet, causing significant and costly blockages in the sanitary sewer system. The Region of Durham is urging residents to stop.

“We are noticing an increase in blockages in our sewage system caused by people flushing disposable wipes down the toilet. We understand that many residents want to sanitize their homes and you may need to use toilet paper alternatives at this time, but please do not flush them,” Durham’s Director of Environmental Services John Presta said in a statement issued on Friday, March 27. “These items could end up flooding your basement with raw sewage, damaging our equipment and causing costly repairs. We urge you to think before you flush and only flush the three P’s: poo, pee and toilet paper.”

Even “flushable” wipes and other items are marketed as “flushable” in stores, are not flushable in Durham’s sanitary sewer system. All wipes should be disposed of in the garbage can, not in the toilet, according to the region.

Durham’s municipal sewer systems are built only to handle human waste and toilet paper (which is specifically designed to deteriorate quickly — unlike wipes). Anything else being put down the toilet or sink causes problems that leads to clogs, blockages, damaged wastewater equipment and sewage backups flooding basements.

Related Content Coronavirus Crisis

The Durham Works Department urges residents to only flush the three Ps — poo, pee and toilet paper.

The region wants people to stop putting anything else — from cooking grease to tampons — in the pipes. When fats are flushed (or poured down the sink), they congeal and line the sewer walls, and then non-flushable items (disposable wipes, paper towels and tampons) collect together with the grease to form clogs — dubbed “fatbergs.”

These blockages can clog a toilet, a home sewer line or constrict the sewers of entire neighbourhoods. The result can be raw sewage backup into a resident’s home, and the neighbours’ homes, which can require evacuating for professional cleaning.

“Large blockages often require Regional staff to clear them, at a time when our efforts and tax dollars need to be focused on other critical services during this pandemic response,” the statement added.

These sewer line clogs can also result in overflows of raw sewage into local rivers and lakes.

Visit www.durham.ca/ThinkBeforeYouFlush for more information.