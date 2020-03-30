Peel changes waste collection procedures for Mississauga, Brampton and Caledon in response to coronavirus

The Region of Peel has several waste collection measures in effect to promote physical distancing and diminish contact during the novel coronavirus, or COVID-19, pandemic.

A number of non-essential services have been suspended, such as spring battery collection (originally scheduled to start April 13) and in-person garbage bag tag sales. Batteries that are set out will be left behind to avoid manual collection while bag tags can still be purchased online. As well, cart exchange requests will only be accepted up until April 3 and oversized items, such as furniture and mattresses, will not be collected.

To protect collectors, residents in Mississauga, Brampton and Caledon are advised to set out whatever waste they absolutely have to, and to avoid approaching garbage trucks and their operators.

The region also asks residents to safely dispose of used tissues, napkins, paper towels, face masks, protective gloves and other home health-care waste in a bag before disposing them in the garbage. These items as well as other medical waste, such as dialysis tubing, should never be placed in the blue box. Food waste should continue to be disposed of in the green bin and recyclables in the blue bin.

Condo and apartment residents should also follow the disposal measures listed above, in addition to instructions and guidelines provided by their building's property management.

"These simple but important changes and steps will help protect the health of our staff as well as help slow the spread of COVID-19," the region said in a news release.

Until further notice, the region's community recycling centres (CRCs) will not be accepting electronics, tires, large appliances and oversized items, such as furniture, mattresses and other items that can't fit into a curbside garbage bins.

Payments at CRCs can be made through debit, Visa or MasterCard, but cash will not be accepted.

Rain barrel, backyard composter, kitchen container and compost sales are suspended until further notice. Donation drop-off areas at all CRCs are also suspended.

As well, the Salvation Army Thrift Store at the Brampton CRC and Evolve Lifestyle at the Bolton CRC are closed until further notice.