More than 60% of province's coronavirus cases in the GTA, according to stats

DURHAM – Almost two-thirds of the COVID-19 cases confirmed in Ontario have been in the Greater Toronto Region, according to statistics released by the province.

And a quarter of the COVID-19 cases confirmed so far in Ontario have been among people who reported recent travel, according to a breakdown of statistics released by the Ministry of Health.

So far, the majority of the cases seen in the province – more than 61 per cent – have been recorded in the GTA, the province reported.

The data, released following a tallying of figures Sunday afternoon (March 29), was based on information extracted from the integrated Public Health Information System (iPHS). The database is a dynamic disease reporting system which allows ongoing updates to data previously entered, the province said.