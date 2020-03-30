Three Durham men stranded in Peru are desperate to get home

DURHAM — Three men from Durham Region, and another from Sarnia, have been stuck in Peru for weeks.

Jacob Thompson, recently of Ajax but now living in Oshawa, along with Tucker Mcnee and Brian Flanders, both of Ajax, and Kurtis Lush of Sarnia, have been stuck in the South American country since mid-March and are desperate to get home.

In an email, Thompson said: "We have been here since March 7, so just under a month now."

They were slated to leave on March 22, he added.

"The country went into complete lockdown on March 16 and there was no way to travel between cities and the flights got cancelled," Thompson said. "We just want to get home to our families safe and sound."

The group, and their families at home, have reached out to Canadian officials, but have had limited success, he said.

"Yes, we have reached out to the embassy many times. We either do not get answers, or the information isn’t very helpful," Thompson noted. "They are generic, electronic responses that aren’t personal at all; they give us information whenever they have it."

He added, "MPs have been contacted. Our families have contacted them as well, but we haven’t heard anything really."

They travelled to Peru because Thompson had taught there last year.

"We were simply coming to Peru for a two-week visit. I lived here for six months last year teaching, and my friends wanted to see the country so I decided to bring them and show them around," he said.