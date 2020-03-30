Halton records biggest single-day jump of coronavirus cases

Nine more people in the Halton region have been tested positive for the novel coronavirus in the biggest daily jump so far.
Today’s update brings the numbers of confirmed COVID-19 cases to 36, up from yesterday’s total of 27. The new reported cases include six from Milton, two from Oakville, and one from Halton Hills.
Here's a brief summary of all the cases.
At 17 cases, the majority of the people who have been infected with the potentially deadly virus are in the 45-64 age range, followed by those in the 20-44 range with 13 cases. It also lists the youngest – one below the age of 20 – and the oldest with one recorded case of a patient over 80.
Overall, there are 16 confirmed coronavirus cases in Oakville, 10 in Burlington, eight in Milton, and two in Halton Hills.
The Halton region website also states that there are 18 additional cases with preliminary positive results.
The website, last updated around 12 p.m., now provides a summary of data, rather than listing them individually. It no longer lists the individual status of a case and the likely cause of transmission.
