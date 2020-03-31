Police remove couple staying in Cobourg park: 'We’ve had a health crisis dropped on top of a housing crisis'

He says he stands by the actions of his officers, and noted that this was a municipal bylaw, and trespassing and fire safety issue.

“When we are in the highest risk season for grass fires, obviously we don’t need to be tying up fire services with grass fires given what is going on in our community,” VandeGraaf added. “Under the Trespass to Property Act they were arrested and charged with trespassing and their belongings were removed.”

Although he said that the incident “unfortunately... looks poor,” he stands 100 per cent by the actions of his officers.

“They completed their tasks with professionalism. We have an obligation to enforce municipal bylaws, provincial laws and federal laws,” he said. “We always use discretion and discretion was used all week.”

Sheffield said he has been asked several times since that night why the couple had not gone to the shelter at CCI in the first place, and said it comes down to them not fitting into a shelter system.

“I would say that they are now in a more vulnerable situation than they were in before and we don’t know where they are,” he said. “I feel like a number of things went wrong there. After seeing how this was handled... it didn’t seem like the pandemic was taken into consideration and actually put those people in a riskier situation. Not only riskier for them but riskier for everyone with community spread.”

At the end of the day, VandeGraaf said there is a law that needed to be enforced and it was enforced that night.

“They were in contravention of the municipal bylaw,” the chief said. “There are options available for people who find themselves homeless, but those options don’t include creating other potential risks for members of the community or trespassing.”

The chief questioned where the care for these individuals had been all week long.

“Where is the community outreach for these people all week long? Where are social services for these people all week long? And why is it only newsworthy when the police are forced to do what it is we’re asked to do?” he asked. “As chief that kind of becomes frustrating but I understand that sometimes it’s easier for people to point fingers.”

In the end, Sheffield said he hopes that should a similar situation arise, that police first “weigh the bylaw infraction, which this was, against what’s the healthiest and best option for the community” and for the person experiencing homelessness.

“We’re making exceptions for some situations and for some people, but we’re not making exceptions for the people most at risk, the people with the least power to change their own situation,” Sheffield said. “What all of this is pointing out is that we’ve had a health crisis dropped on top of a housing crisis. Until we deal with the housing crisis we make the whole community more vulnerable to a health crisis like this.”

Sheffield is also unhappy about a video taken of the eviction saying the couple had their “privacy invaded.”