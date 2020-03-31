Unexpected ways coronavirus is impacting Durham dumps

DURHAM — Durham Waste Management Facilities (WMFs) are still open but operating differently to help curb the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Waste management and household hazardous waste collection is deemed an essential service by the Province of Ontario.

“Our dedicated staff continue to deliver essential services that impact the everyday lives of the residents and businesses in the region. While the situation continues to change on a daily basis, our residents can rely on us to provide these services,” said Susan Siopis, Durham commissioner of works, in a press release.

To continue operating, while protecting the health and safety of employees and clients, there are few new practices in place: