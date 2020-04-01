Trillium Health Partners urgently needs donations of protective equipment during coronavirus crisis

Trillium Health Partners (THP) urgently needs personal protective equipment (PPE) for the hospital's front-line staff and is asking the public for donations.

"Although we have a good supply today, and the province has mobilized a central procurement system, we must be ready for whatever volume of COVID-19 patients arrive at Trillium Health Partners in the coming days and weeks," said THP Foundation president and CEO Caroline Riseboro, in an email.

"To ensure we have enough PPE for our care teams when the surge arrives, we are urgently asking for donations of PPE," said Riseboro.

If you or your company can donate masks, gloves, gowns, hand sanitizer and/or disinfectant wipes, please click through to our PPE giving page for details on how to donate.