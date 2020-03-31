HUGE INCREASE: Halton now reporting nearly 60 coronavirus cases in Oakville and Burlington along with Milton and Halton Hills

For the second day in a row, the Halton Region saw a record daily spike in the number of individuals tested positive with coronavirus, with the total now stands at 59 cases.

This is an increase of 23 cases compared to yesterday’s reported numbers.

With today’s update, Oakville remains on top of the list with 24 residents having been confirmed with COVID-19. Full list below:

• Oakville – 24 cases (up from 16)