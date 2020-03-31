Public health backtracks, will now test all with COVID-19 symptoms at Heritage Green

He said only one staff member and three residents — including an 80-year-old woman who died in hospital last week and two residents who are still at the home — have tested positive. Public health declared an outbreak there on March 21.

Staff were refusing to come in Tuesday, he said. They are asking why they weren’t told about the 27 cases.

“This has caused tremendous alarm with our residents here,” Kozachenko said. “Imagine being a resident here watching a news broadcast. Then imagine if you’re a family that can’t come and see your loved one. What if you’re an employee and at home?”

Richardson called on the community to support the home.

“This is a very difficult situation for the home and understandably, (there is) a lot of concern amongst the staff and families with loved ones at the facility,” Richardson said Tuesday. “I do want to acknowledge the leadership and staff at Heritage Green who are doing everything they can to deal with the situation.”

Public health is continuing to work closely with the home, along with the Ministry of Health, to manage the outbreak.

Kozachenko could not be reached for further comment on Tuesday afternoon.

Richardson said she had no new test results from Heritage Green cases nor any new numbers regarding symptomatic people there Tuesday.

Kozachenko would not speak to how many residents were showing symptoms of COVID-19 on Tuesday, citing privacy. He did not know how many staff were self-isolating.

He said the nursing home was communicating with staff constantly and emailing residents’ families.

“We’re trying to be as transparent as we possibly can but this changes on a daily basis,” he said.

Kozachenko said he didn’t have information about when the staff member who tested positive started showing symptoms. He said it’s not possible to say whether they contracted the virus from the nursing home or from another space.

Public health has also said it does not know how the first patient — the 80-year-old who has since died — contracted the virus.

The union representing workers at the home raised concerns Monday about workers not being told about the 27 people who are sick. The union representative asked for more and better communication from management.

“I really have no comment on that,” Kozachenko said.

He said the entire home is in isolation and has been for a week and a half. Residents are confined to their rooms and meals are brought to them. All group activities are cancelled.

