Ottawa will spend $2B on medical equipment to tackle coronavirus

OTTAWA—Scrambling for supplies to fight the COVID-19 pandemic, the federal government will spend $2 billion to buy protective medical gear, virus testing equipment and ventilators for infected patients who fall dangerously ill.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Tuesday that Canada is competing in a global race for those supplies, making it critical for companies across the country to help ramp up domestic production of much-needed gear.

Trudeau said three companies in Ontario and Quebec have now signed deals with the government to increase production of ventilators, surgical masks and testing kits. He said five more companies have signed letters of intent — Precision Biomonitoring, Fluid Energy Group, Irving Oil, Calko Group, and Stanfield’s — to produce even more of these products.

The prime minister said Canada has enough supplies for the “foreseeable future” but that more will be needed to prepare for the worst-case scenarios of the pandemic’s spread. Government modelling shows that could be “fairly dire” for the country, he said, without elaborating.

“We’re optimistic that they will be available in the coming weeks,” Trudeau said of the coming made-in-Canada supplies.

“There’s no question that we will need more masks, ventilators, and testing kits. But how many more we need depends entirely on you,” he added.

“If you stay home and follow public health recommendations, you can slow the spread. And that means fewer patients in our hospitals, fewer patients to test, fewer ventilators to use on critical patients.”

The federal government is also starting to provide targeted relief to sectors of the economy hit hard by the pandemic, with new aid for airports and broadcasters.

On Monday night, Transport Minister Marc Garneau announced Ottawa is waiving rents that airports pay to the federal government for the rest of the year. The measure affects major airports across the country, including Toronto’s Pearson and Billy Bishop airports.

Garneau’s office said in a news release this will save 22 airports a total of about $331 million this year.