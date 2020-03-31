Brampton to enforce physical distancing with large fines as city surpasses 100 coronavirus cases

Brampton Mayor Patrick Brown and city council had been considering imposing fines on those not adhering to physical distancing guidelines for the better part of a week and made the decision to do so official on Tuesday (March 31).

The decision came the same day Peel Region saw the largest single-day spike in confirmed COVID-19 cases with 60 new cases announced as of 10 a.m. on March 31, bringing the total to 277 — including 101 in Brampton.

“This is going to come into enforcement today (March 31), there is no delay on it,” said Brown in a remote media conference. “If we have situations where the bylaw cannot be enforced these new fines, then it will be elevated to the Peel police and their complete support on it.”

“I just want to stress these are not insignificant fines… (This) sends a clear message. I hope Bramptonians hear this loud and clear. Right now, there is no patience for people that aren’t taking the advice of public health or aren’t on board with physical distancing.”

“I’d advise those playing basketball there is going to be a consequence for that. If there is someone — with the good weather — who have a backyard party and invite people, there is going to be a big fine,” added the mayor.

The mayor said the new physical distancing bylaw applies to gatherings on private property, as well as public, and gatherings exceeding five people not of the same family. He added the city has added 10 bylaw officers to help with enforcement.

“(Bylaw officers) will go out (and) they will educate folks. They will attempt to get compliance with the bylaw and with the provincial regulations. Where that is not possible, they will issue charges. They can do so through tickets that can range from $750 to summons that will result in fines being imposed by a court, which can range from $500 to $100,000 for individuals,” said deputy city solicitor, Diana Soos.

The city closed all park facilities including playgrounds and sports and outdoor exercise facilities and equipment on March 26. Residents are still allowed to walk through parks, but Brown said the city may close parks entirely if physical distancing guidelines aren’t adhered to.



