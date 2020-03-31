Andrew Dreschel: Hamilton city council eyes COVID-19 tax relief

“We have thousands of people who have literally lost all their wages, all their tips, and many are living paycheque to paycheque,” said Merulla.

“We need to put (property taxes) on hold or pause so people can put into perspective what’s happening in their lives financially as well as healthwise.”

Merulla stresses the move will be a temporary delay of payment not its elimination.

For his part, Eisenberger emphasizes that those who can afford to pay their taxes on time should still do so in order to keep revenue flowing into the city’s depleted coffers.

“This would certainly be an assist for those struggling to make their payments, but for others, we would hope they pay because we need the cash flow.”

According to Eisenberger, the COVID-19 emergency is imposing new costs on the city while drying up many of the normal revenue streams it needs to pay its employees and suppliers.

The municipality closed all its facilities to the public on March 17. Although the closure was originally intended to be lifted April 6, the shutdown has now been extended to May 25 as the number of COVID cases in Hamilton continue to grow.

The closures not only impact residents, it deprives the city of money from culture and recreational programs. Eisenberger says that kind of revenue loss has become standard fare across many departments, from transit to planning.

“We’re getting hit at every junction of revenue that we received and it’s anticipated that we’ll get hit as a result of the waiving interest and penalties as well. But it’s something I think the municipality has to do to help our residents.”

Noting that municipalities are not allowed by law to run deficits, Eisenberger nonetheless believes there’s a “pretty high” possibility all municipalities will be in deficit territory by the end of 2020 as a result of the extraordinary circumstances created by the emergency.

He says municipalities understand that the immediate priorities for senior governments is providing medical support and financial aid for businesses and people.

“But we certainly anticipate some attention to the plight of municipalities and the financial struggles we’re having.”

When council meets to discuss tax-relief and other pressing issues April 8, the meeting will take place remotely via a video-conferencing service. It will be streamed online. But Eisenberger and couple of clerks are expected to be the only living souls in the council chamber. Another COVID-19 first.