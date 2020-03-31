Two coronavirus deaths in Leeds, Grenville and Lanark reported March 31

It is with sadness that the Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit reports that two older people, a man and a woman, with underlying health problems living in the Leeds, Grenville and Lanark area have died from infection with COVID-19. The man was living at the Almonte Country Haven Home, and the woman was living at home and died at the Queensway Carleton hospital. The Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit is following up close contacts of the individuals.

“The home wishes to extend their condolences to the family of this gentleman,” says Carolyn DellaForesta, Administrator at Almonte Country Haven. “We wish to express that we understand and appreciate the concerns of our families and our community and assure you that our residents’ care and safety is our number one priority.”

“We extend our sincere condolences to the families and friends of the two people who passed away as well as to the staff of Almonte Country Haven”, says Dr. Paula Stewart, Medical Officer of Health. “The deaths remind us how important it is to protect the vulnerable members in our community” Dr. David Williams, Chief Medical Officer for the Province, has recommended that all people over age 70 and people who have chronic illnesses stay at home as much as possible.

Practicing physical distancing and staying home are essential measures at this time that we are seeing an increase in the people across our region who have lab confirmed local COVID-19 infection. A quarantine period of 14 days is now mandatory for all Canadians returning from travel outside of the country. Returning travellers must go straight home upon their return to the country, and rely on help from family, friends, their municipality and local agencies for anything they need.