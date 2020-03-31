COVID-19: Hamilton extends pandemic shutdown, restrictions to May 25

The city is extending its pandemic shutdown of facilities and programs to May 25 and tightening restrictions on outdoor spaces in response to a new provincial order.

Earlier this month, the city shuttered all municipal buildings, delayed recreation programs and suspended non-essential services like parking meter bylaw patrols until at least April 6 to help stop the spread of the coronavirus.

But Mayor Fred Eisenberger announced Tuesday the pandemic measures will continue until May 25. He also warned residents the municipal shutdown will only be lifted on that date “if the virus is at bay.”

The city also banned use of off-leash dog parks, boat launches and condo playgrounds in response to an updated provincial emergency order aimed at ending gatherings of five or more people. People will also be asked not to drive to visit the Waterfront Trail.

Concerns about people congregating had already prompted earlier closures of conservation areas, Royal Botanical Gardens lands and the Bruce Trail escarpment footpath.

The provincial order exempts city parks and trails from a formal COVID-19 closure, but urges their use for “walk-through access” only.

Paul Johnson, the city’s Emergency Operations Centre director, noted it would be “impossible” to block access to the kilometres-long Waterfront Trail, even if a formal closure is ever enacted. But the city will nonetheless barricade the entrance to parking lots up along the Lake Ontario trail to make it “less hospitable” to use as a “recreational destination.”

“This is about staying close to home,” Johnson said. “So if you back onto the beachfront trail ... then you may be using that as a quick walking area. But (don’t) drive there from the central Mountain and park and use that trail because it’s a lovely place to walk.”

Johnson said he recognized that may sound “unequal” to residents who don’t live near green space, but suggested anyone who needs a breath of fresh air can still walk around their neighbourhood as long as they maintain physical distancing.“ If you’re walking through parks, that’s fine — but don’t stop, don’t congregate, don’t use the amenities.”

City bylaw officers now have the authority to issue $750 tickets or court summons to individuals who breach provincial pandemic orders.