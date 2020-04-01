Brampton issues first physical distancing fine for backyard party after 311 call

Those not practising physical distancing in Brampton can now face steep fines and the city is asking residents to report violators.

Mayor Patrick Brown announced the new bylaw and fines, ranging between $500 and $100,000 as part of the city’s plan to combat community spread of COVID-19, during a telephone news conference on Tuesday, March 31.

“If residents wish to report a non-compliant business, the use of City-owned facilities that are closed (other than essential services) or gatherings of more than five people, they are asked to call 311. A bylaw enforcement officer and/or security personnel will investigate the complaint to ensure compliance and may lay charges when appropriate,” said the city in a release.

People can also contact Peel Public Health at 905-799-7700 to report non-compliant bars or restaurants, which must remain closed outside of takeout or delivery services.

It didn’t take long for the city to issue its first ticket under the new bylaw after a resident called 311 to report a backyard party in their neighbourhood the same day the new bylaw and fines were enacted.

“(Tuesday) night, a call came into 311 about a backyard party of 20 people who showed complete disregard for the physical distancing requirements of public health,” said Brown during a separate media conference call on April 1.

“The first night of these new fines, bylaw with the assistance of Peel police, laid their first fine and it’s not going to be the minimum ... it’s going to go straight to court and will be up to a judge to decide. (The fine) could be up to $100,000,” he added.

Visit www.brampton.ca for more information on the new bylaw and other measures taken by the city to combat the spread of COVID-19. Residents can also call 311 to report a violation of the new physical distancing bylaw.

Disclaimer: These poll results are not scientific. They are the informal findings of a survey presented to the readers of the Brampton Guardian and reflect the opinions of those readers who have chosen to participate. The survey is available online to anyone who is interested in taking it.