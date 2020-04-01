Total coronavirus cases in Brampton, Mississauga and Caledon surpass 300

Peel Public Health (PPH) is reporting the total confirmed cases of coronavirus in the region has now passed the 300 mark.
According to PPH’s latest update released on Wednesday, April 1 morning, the total number of confirmed cases now sits at 309, which is an increase of 32 newly-confirmed cases in the past 24 hours.
Mississauga had the highest increase of confirmed cases with 20, bringing the total for the city to 174.
Brampton’s total now sits at 112, an increase of 11 newly-confirmed cases.
Caledon had one newly-confirmed case for a total of 17.
Seven cases are listed as “pending further information.”
Peel Public Health is now reporting deaths due to coronavirus.
On March 31, it was revealed that a Brampton man in his 70s had died. The man had underlying health issues.
He's the first Peel resident to die from coronavirus in the region. A Toronto man died at Mississauga Hospital earlier this month.
According to PPH, the majority of cases in the region are impacting those aged 35-64, with a total of 172 confirmed cases.
The province has also released their daily numbers. According to their daily epidemiological summary, Ontario now has a total of 2,392 confirmed cases of COVID-19.
That is an increase of 426 newly-confirmed cases since March 31, the biggest spike the province has reported yet.
However, the large spikes in cases is not necessarily a bad sign, according to a Toronto Star article that stated spikes could be attributed to the province clearing their backlogged cases.
