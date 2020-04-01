'A shame to throw all those out': Flamborough flower grower feeling the strain from COVID-19

“Retailers are so inundated with people wanting to buy toilet paper and sanitizer, they have decided that their receiving staff wouldn’t handle flowers, because they are working 24-7 trying to keep the shelves stocked with other products,” he said. “That really hurt the floral industry — even more for people growing potted products like hydrangeas and potted chrysanthemums.”

He said another factor which has hurt business is that flowers are not a priority to ship across the border to the United States.

“They want to have the border open for getting food across,” he said. “That has made it hard.”

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11 and in two weeks directly following the declaration, Juraschka said Cedar Field’s sales volume was down 40 per cent the first week and 90 per cent the following week.

“Even if we were dropping the prices to well below cost to retailers, they still weren’t moving the product,” he said. “A lot of people are scared to go inside (stores).”

He said luckily, the weather in Flamborough has been nice, allowing people to quickly stop curbside and grab the bouquets.

Juraschka said the business had ramped up production for flowers in advance of Easter — the second largest flower holiday of the year in Canada.

“For cut flowers, Easter would probably rank behind Mother’s Day — which, this year, is about four weeks after Easter,” he said. “There’s a lot of apprehension about what will happen with the GTA as we get closer to that Mother’s Day sales period.”

Juraschka said while he has concerns for his own business, he’s also concerned for his customers — florists and wholesalers who buy his product.

“How much of a hit can they take? If they miss their two biggest floral holidays of the year, that’s quite a punch,” he said. “Easter and Mother’s Day are big floral holidays in Canada.”

Moving forward, Juraschka said the business, which employs 12 people, is focused on keeping its staff members working.

“So far we haven’t laid anyone off and we don’t intend to — we really don’t want to,” he said, noting some staff have said they would go home earlier in the day, if that helps. “They also saw that the Toronto market was quickly closing up, as well as any export potential.”

Juraschka added the business needs to keep its employees employed to keep its other crops growing.

“We grow all year round — we just ramp up production for holiday seasons.”

Juraschka said more than 90 per cent of the company's product is sold into the GTA through the Ontario Flower Growers Co-operative auction system, which sees 150 growers sell a diverse array of flowers to buyers from a Mississauga facility each week.

“All kinds of florists buy either directly from the Ontario Flower Growers or through wholesalers,” he said.

In addition, he said another factor impacting the business is that other flower growers who were unable to sell their product in the United States — many in the Niagara region — started selling their surplus product into the GTA.

“The Toronto market quickly became saturated with product from everywhere,” he explained. “It’s only natural — everyone has invested many weeks of growing into their products — and the crops coming off now have some of the highest heating costs, lighting or hydro costs, because they were grown through January and February, which tend to be the coldest (months) of the year.”

Juraschka said all the crops for Mother’s Day are already in the ground, having been planted 12 weeks in advance — in this case mid-February.

He said chrysanthemums have to be disbudded to make them the right shape — work that is currently taking place.

“We’re going forward with that on the assumption that Mother’s Day will at least be somewhat of a market,” he said. “I’m not sure what next week will bring.

“We want our staff to keep having work, we want to get through this, we want Canada to get through this.”