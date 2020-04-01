Who is getting released from the Hamilton-Wentworth Detention Centre amid the COVID-19 pandemic?

Thombs’ mom Madeline says she got a call a week ago saying her son may be eligible for early release on compassionate grounds — he has asthma. But still they wait.

Victoria Young, a local advocate for drug-policy changes and prisoners’ rights, questioned whether people who did not have access to housing or were on methadone for drug addiction would be released.

“People shouldn’t be staying in jail because they don’t have an address,” she said.

She has friends in Barton and other jails and says there is a huge lack of communication. It seems every jail and even every range is different, with administration not explaining what is happening.

Defence attorney Courtney Keystone said she managed to get most of her clients — many who are vulnerable women — out on bail. She believes people need to get out of the jail to be safe, but also worries about where people will go once they’re released and resources to help the most vulnerable. Many of her clients are homeless and in need of treatment. Some shelters and programs have shut down, while others are full or have even longer waits.

Denette said work to prepare inmates for release is done by institutional liaison officers by telephone.

Every day the jail is swirling with rumours about sick inmates. Some correctional officers wear masks and others do not. Inmates report seeing a team brought in to clean the halls, but inmates say they’re still responsible for cleaning the ranges.

The ministry said it undertook a deep clean of the areas that the sick correctional staff member worked in, including hiring an external cleaning company to disinfect high-touch surfaces. Denette said jails have operating procedures should an inmate become sick, including notifying the local medical officers of health and medical isolation.

The Barton Prisoner Solidarity Project, a group advocating for inmate rights, is calling for everyone to be released from Hamilton’s jail. The group has set up trap lines, which allow inmates to call a third-party number that redirects to cellphones. Inmates only have access to pay phones and cellphones do not accept collect calls.

A spokesperson for the group, who uses the pseudonym Camille Desplaines online, said their work has focused on amplifying the voices of prisoners.

In frequent posts on their Facebook group, they share what they’re hearing from inmates who are calling, reporting fear and hopelessness, soap shortages, lack of cleaning and concerns about where apparently sick inmates are being housed.

“The biggest concern day to day (for inmates) continues to be safety,” Desplaines said. They’ve heard stories of guards going onto ranges and asking who has 30 days left? But there is no communication to them about who is being released and why.

“We think everyone should be let out,” she said.