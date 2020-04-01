Wage subsidy plan will prevent mass layoffs — but businesses say six weeks is too long to wait

The subsidy is expected to cost the government $71 billion, Morneau said.

Companies will need to be able to demonstrate a 30 per cent loss of revenue compared to this time last year, Morneau said, though details are still being worked out on how a seasonal business or a relatively new business can be deemed eligible. Rossi at the chamber of commerce said the 30 per cent figure is a “blunt instrument” and said government will need to be open to different criteria so that more businesses can be considered eligible for the subsidy.

“Get ready to rehire people,” Morneau said at Wednesday’s press conference, strongly encouraging businesses to also cover the remaining 25 per cent of an employee’s salary.

Mark Manger, associate professor of political economy at the Munk School at the University of Toronto, said a wage subsidy may be new to Canada, but it’s copying successful programs that have existed in several European countries for decades.

“This has been done before and it does work,” Manger said. “Employers have an incentive to do this. They don’t want to lose their staff.”

Karl Littler, vice-president of public affairs at the Retail Council of Canada, said the wage subsidy “is going to make a huge difference,” highlighting that it will have an impact on staffing decisions at businesses across the country.

“It will be a very significant reduction in the number of layoffs and furloughs,” he said. “I think that people are going to make every attempt possible to keep their people on.”

Morneau urged businesses to try to bridge the gap and continue to pay their employees until they get the subsidy, but business groups say that will be impossible for many businesses which have already been shut down for nearly three weeks.

Laid-off workers would also be entitled to apply for the Canada Emergency Response Benefit, which provides $2,000 a month to people laid off due to COVID-19, until the subsidy kicks in. That plan is expected to cost the government $24 billion.

The wage subsidy and emergency response benefit are part of the federal government’s multi-billion-dollar economic package in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Another measure includes government-backed $40,000 interest-free loans to small businesses, to be paid back by the end of 2022 with the first $10,000 forgivable if certain conditions are met. Banks were expected to start issuing those loans next week.

