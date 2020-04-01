DesRosiers says auto sales plunged 48% in March

TORONTO — DesRosiers Automotive Consultants Inc. says auto sales plunged 48 per cent in March from last year because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The consultancy says March sales looked to be only declining moderately for the first half of the month, but started to dive as provinces declared states of emergency, Quebec closed front-end dealerships, and many other dealerships voluntarily shut down.

Sales are still possible online, but DesRosiers notes that hesitation and uncertainty around the economy and the outbreak have kept buyers away.

The consultancy says it expects even greater sales declines for April and May.