Second Heritage Green nursing home resident dies from COVID-19

A second Heritage Green resident has died from COVID-19.
Hamilton public health said in a Thursday statement that the 88-year-old female resident died on March 30.
She was not hospitalized.
This is Hamilton’s second COVID-19-related death.
At a town hall Wednesday evening, Dr. Elizabeth Richardson, Hamilton’s medical officer of health, confirmed the city has had two deaths due to COVID-19.
The city’s first death from COVID-19 was an 80-year-old Heritage Green Nursing Home resident, who died in hospital March 24.
The Stoney Creek long-term care home is the site of a COVID-19 outbreak.
At Heritage Green, there are now six lab-confirmed cases, which include four residents and two staff. Two of the residents included in that tally have died.
A total of 16 residents and 11 staff had been showing symptoms or had tested positive as of Wednesday.
It is not clear why the second death was not made public until Thursday.
Meanwhile, Hamilton public health has confirmed a second outbreak at a care facility in Hamilton.
At a news conference Thursday, Richardson said one person at Cardinal Retirement Residence on Herkimer Street has tested positive for COVID-19.
New guidelines from the province require public health bodies to declare an outbreak when even just one person is sick.
More to come.
Katrina Clarke is a Hamilton-based reporter at the Spectator. Reach her via email: katrinaclarke@thespec.com
