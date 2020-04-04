Coronavirus stalls opening of Toyota’s Bowmanville facility

CLARINGTON — Toyota Canada Inc.’s new 350,000-square-foot Bowmanville facility was set to open this month. In the midst of COVID-19 uncertainty, the plant is almost complete and sitting vacant.

“The opening of the new Eastern Canada Parts Distribution Centre in Bowmanville has been delayed in order to focus our efforts on supporting businesses and customers in need of critical parts during this time,” Toyota spokesperson David Shum said via email.

In the spring of 2018, Toyota broke ground on the facility on 12 hectares (30 acres) at 1200 Lambs Rd., near the corner of Baseline and Lambs roads in Bowmanville.

When it begins operations, the Toyota facility will have approximately 150 employees — the current employees working at the Scarborough facility transferred to the new Clarington one.